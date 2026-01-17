Workshop on NAAC, rankings begins at Sirsa varsity

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, on Friday inaugurated a three-day workshop on NAAC and other ranking systems at the Tagore Lecture Theatre. The university is currently accredited with ‘Grade B’ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Advertisement

Former Dean (Academics) of NIT Kurukshetra, Dr SK Chakravarti, attended the programme as the chief guest. He said NAAC and ranking frameworks are effective tools to ensure quality, transparency and accountability in higher education institutions. He added that such workshops strengthen teaching, research and administrative processes and promote a culture of continuous improvement. Dr Chakravarti also spoke on NAAC Reforms 2024, the binary accreditation system and the importance of factual accuracy in documentation, noting that NAAC assessment criteria have been expanded from seven to 10.

Advertisement

Presiding over the event, Vice-Chancellor Prof Vijay Kumar said NAAC and ranking processes encourage regular self-evaluation, quality enhancement and innovation. He said collective participation of university authorities, faculty and staff is essential to improve institutional performance. He added that with the next NAAC assessment proposed in 2027, the university must begin systematic preparation well in advance.

Advertisement

Senior university officials, department heads and IQAC members attended the programme.