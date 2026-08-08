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Home / Haryana / World Bank approves Rs 5,714.80-crore Water Secure Haryana programme

World Bank approves Rs 5,714.80-crore Water Secure Haryana programme

Six-year project to rehabilitate 104 canals, reclaim 2 lakh acres of waterlogged land and develop 131 water bodies across Haryana

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:21 PM Aug 08, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini presiding over the meeting of the Standing Finance Committee-C (SFC-C) in Chandigarh
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Standing Finance Committee-C (SFC-C) on the ‘Water Secure Haryana Programme’.

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Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana and Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Shruti Choudhry were also present at the meeting.

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The Chief Minister said the World Bank’s approval of the Rs 5,714.80-crore ‘Water Secure Haryana Programme’, aimed at making the state self-reliant in the water sector, was a significant step towards strengthening water management in Haryana.

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Under the programme, 15 clusters covering a total area of 48.94 lakh acres will be developed across the state. Of the total project cost, Rs 4,000 crore will be provided as a World Bank loan, while the remaining Rs 1,714.80 crore will be met from state funds, he said.

The flagship integrated water resources management programme will be implemented in phases over six years, from 2026 to 2032. The funds will be utilised for large-scale works in canal areas. As part of the project, 104 canals will be rehabilitated at a cost of Rs 2,484.87 crore with financial assistance from the World Bank.

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The Chief Minister said 620 watercourses (khals) would be rehabilitated through the Micro Irrigation and Command Area Development Authority (MICADA), providing irrigation facilities to 3.18 lakh acres of land. In addition, 120 canal-based micro-irrigation projects would be implemented, benefiting 56,830 acres.

He said 2 lakh acres of waterlogged land in the state would also be reclaimed. The programme will promote Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) on 5 lakh acres and crop diversification (MPMV) on 1.12 lakh acres to encourage sustainable and water-conservation-based agriculture.

131 water bodies to be developed in seven districts

The Chief Minister said around 131 new water bodies would be constructed in seven districts — Bhiwani, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Charkhi Dadri and Sirsa — to strengthen groundwater recharge and replenishment.

In addition, treated water from four major sewage treatment plants (STPs) — two in Jind, one in Kaithal and one at Dhanwapur in Gurugram — would be reused. These four STPs would benefit an area of 28,000 acres at a cost of Rs 282.13 crore.

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