Home / Haryana / World Bank approves USD 305 million for Haryana’s clean air project

World Bank approves USD 305 million for Haryana’s clean air project

The approved assistance includes an IBRD Loan of USD 300 million and a USD 5 million grant under the SA Regional Integration Multi-Donor Trust Fund

Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:48 PM Dec 11, 2025 IST
In a major boost to Haryana’s environmental ambitions, the World Bank has approved a financial assistance package of USD 305 million for Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development (HCAPSD), a flagship initiative aimed at transforming Haryana into a pollution-free state by 2030. The approved assistance includes an IBRD Loan of USD 300 million and a USD 5 million grant under the SA Regional Integration Multi-Donor Trust Fund.

Sharing the information, an official spokesperson said that the approval follows a high-level meeting held in Chandigarh in November last year between Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and World Bank representatives. During this meeting, the World Bank committed to extending a loan of Rs 2,498 crore to support the rollout of HCAPSD, which carries a total project cost of Rs 3,646 crore. He added that the Haryana Government will contribute Rs 1,065 crore, with an additional Rs 83 crore allocated as a grant.

HCAPSD is designed to bring measurable, statewide improvements in air quality through coordinated action across key sectors — including transport, industry, agriculture, urban management, and scientific monitoring. The project’s implementation will be led by the dedicated SPV, ARJUN (AI for Resilient Jobs, Urban Air Quality & Next-Gen Skills Council), ensuring seamless integration in planning, execution, and real-time monitoring. ARJUN is chaired by Rajesh Khullar, CPS to CM Haryana, who has served as the Executive Director on the Board of Directors of the World Bank as a representative of India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka from 2020 to 2023.

The project will support Haryana’s Action Plan aimed at reducing air pollution through a combination of multi-sectoral interventions. The project will invest in air quality and emission monitoring systems to strengthen the state’s ability to better gauge the impact of various sources of pollution.

Tags :
