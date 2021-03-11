World Bicycle Day celebrated

Karnal: NSS Units of KVA DAV College for Women, Karnal, in collaboration with YCAS and sports club of the college, organised one-day camp to commemorate "World Bicycle Day" and "Beti Bachao and Beti Pahdao" Abhyan on Wednesday. The highlight of the camp was an extension lecture by Principal Renu Mehta on benefits of cycling. She emphasised on health-related benefits of cycling and also how cycling helped saving fuel and support environment conservation. It was followed by intra-college poster-making competition on the theme, "Use bicycle save fuel and promote good health". A 'nukkad natika' was performed by the NSS volunteers on "Beti Bachao, Beti Pdhao" entailed by a rally.

Inter-departmental debate

Rohtak: The department of economics of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) organised an inter-departmental debate on the topic 'Public-funded education is imperative for the development of society'. Siddharta (UIET) and Bhumika Arora (economics) won the first prize in the competition for and against the motion, respectively. The head, department of economics, Dr Himmat Singh Ratnoo, said the debate was organised to foster communication and debating skills among students.