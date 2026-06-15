World Blood Donor Day: Sirsa district collects over 100 units

Sirsa witnessed an enthusiastic response to blood donation drives organised on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day on Saturday, with more than 100 units of blood collected at different camps across the district. From jail employees and their families to regular voluntary donors, people from different walks of life came forward to support the cause and spread awareness about the importance of blood donation.

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One of the major camps was organised at the District Jail in Sirsa by the Jail Department and the Health Department in collaboration with the Lions Club, Sirsa City. The camp was inaugurated by Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar. The jail staff and their family members participated actively, resulting in the collection of 43 units of blood.

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Officials said the camp aimed not only to meet the growing demand for blood at hospitals but also to encourage more people to become regular donors. Several participants donated blood for the first time. All donors were honoured with certificates, mementoes and saplings as a token of appreciation. Jail Superintendent Jaswant Singh, along with representatives of the Lions Club, Sirsa City, including Rajesh Ganeriwala and Yogesh Jain, was present at the event.

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In another example of voluntary service, Satpal Singh, a resident of Dabwali, travelled nearly 60 kilometres to donate blood for a needy patient admitted to a private hospital in Sirsa. A committed blood donor, Satpal has donated blood 37 times so far. His gesture was appreciated by the blood centre, which honoured him with a medal and a certificate of appreciation.

A separate blood donation camp was organised at Rhythm Hospital in Nathusari Chopta. The camp was inaugurated by Raja Ram Kaswan, father of Dr Rakesh Kumar Kaswan. Addressing participants, he said that blood donation was one of the noblest forms of service and that a single unit of blood could help save a person’s life.

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The camp recorded the collection of 70 units of blood and witnessed enthusiastic participation from residents. Sumit Beniwal, son of Ellenabad MLA Bharat Singh, attended the event as a special guest. Medical teams from Vardaan Charitable Blood Bank, Sirsa, provided technical and healthcare support during the camp. All donors were honoured by the organisers for their contribution.

The blood donation drives in Sirsa were part of a larger state-wide initiative launched by the Haryana Prisons Department on World Blood Donor Day. Under the guidance of Director-General of Prisons Alok Mittal, camps were organised in jails and prison training institutions across the state. The campaign resulted in the collection of 525 units of blood from various districts, including Sirsa.

The officials said the objective was to ensure the availability of safe blood for patients while promoting awareness about voluntary blood donation. They stressed that blood has no substitute and that every healthy individual can contribute to saving lives through regular donation. The department also appealed to people across the state to make voluntary blood donation a regular social responsibility.

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