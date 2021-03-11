World champ from Rohtak village who worked as domestic help gets aid

Sunit Dhawan
Sisar Khas (Rohtak), April 28
Sunita, a Backward Class girl from Sisar Khas village of Rohtak district, who had been working as domestic help to make ends meet despite having won numerous national and international medals in strength-lifting, has got substantial financial help from government and other sources.
The Tribune had highlighted Sunita’s plight by publishing a news report in June last year, which had gone viral on social media platforms after it was shared by film-maker and actor Farhan Akhtar, among others.
“Help has been pouring following the publication of the news report in The Tribune. We got Rs 5 lakh from Meham MLA Balraj Kundu and Rs lakh from Haryana Sports Minister. Mahindra Group gave me Rs 1.2 lakh and a laptop. Many other people and organisations also extended a helping hand,” says Sunita, adding that in all, she has got financial help of nearly Rs 26 lakh till date.
“The village panchayat has also passed a resolution to provide a residential plot to my family though we are yet to get its possession,” she maintains. However, a visit to Sunita’s humble abode at the village by The Tribune team revealed that she is still grounded. Sunita, a student of BA (final), now practises at Bhiwani and dreams to participate in the next Olympics.
“Apart from my original sport of strength-lifting, I am also getting coaching for weight-lifting as strength-lifting is not included in Olympics and other prestigious events,” she says.
Sunita’s parents Jamuna Devi and Ishwar Singh had to take loans from private moneylenders for her training and travels to participate in sporting events. Sunita had won gold medal in the World Strength-lifting Championship held in Bangkok in February 2020, gold medal in the National Strength-lifting Championship-2019 in Chhattisgarh and silver medal in National Strength-lifting Championship-2021 held in West Bengal.
