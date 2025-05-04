World Press Freedom Day observed at MDU

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC) at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, celebrated World Press Freedom Day on Saturday with great enthusiasm. The event aimed to shed light on the growing global challenges faced by journalists and the critical importance of upholding freedom of expression.

Prof Harish Kumar, head of DJMC, highlighted journalism’s historic role in India’s independence movement. He noted that journalists made immense sacrifices during the freedom struggle by championing independence and social change through their writings and publications.

“Even after independence, journalism remained committed to public interest. However, in a democratic country like India, journalists continue to face mounting threats. The advent of technology has increased surveillance by authorities, with journalists often being the primary targets,” he said.

Prof Kumar also emphasised that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping the media landscape, bringing both opportunities and new challenges for press freedom.

Prof Ashish Dahiya, director of Public Relations at MDU, observed that while social media and technological innovations have expanded journalism’s scope, they have also introduced complex challenges.

Journalist Deepak Khokar underlined the need for journalists to work with truth, ethics and responsibility to bring about positive change in society. Assistant Professor Sunit Mukherjee, who moderated the session, outlined the historical background of World Press Freedom Day.

Assistant Professor Naveen Kumar spoke on the importance of using freedom of expression responsibly and the significant role of the press in society.

Research scholar Vinod Gill highlighted the essential role of press freedom in a democracy and stressed that media must operate in the national interest. MA students Sahil and Vansh discussed the growing threat of corporate interference in the media and reinforced the need for an independent and free press.