Home / Haryana / World Theatre Day celebrated at Sirsa varsity

World Theatre Day celebrated at Sirsa varsity

On the occasion of World Theatre Day, Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, organised a special play in collaboration with Anamika Art Association, Amritsar, at the university auditorium. University Registrar Rajesh Kumar Bansal attended the event as the chief guest.
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 05:17 AM Mar 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
CDLU Registrar Dr Rajesh Bansal honors the play's artistes.
On the occasion of World Theatre Day, Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, organised a special play in collaboration with Anamika Art Association, Amritsar, at the university auditorium.

University Registrar Rajesh Kumar Bansal attended the event as the chief guest. He said such cultural events helped students connect with their history, while also aiding in their personality development. The play “Forever Queen Maharani Jinda” was performed based on the life of the last wife of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

