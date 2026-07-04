World University of Design launches undergraduate, postgraduate theatre programmes

The World University of Design (WUD) has introduced two new degree programmes in theatre — the four-year Bachelor of Performing Arts (Honours) in Theatre (BPA Hons.) and the two-year Master of Performing Arts (MPA) in Theatre — from the academic session 2026–27.

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According to the university, the programmes are intended to address evolving opportunities in the performing arts sector, where theatre skills are increasingly applied across film, television, advertising, live events, digital media and immersive experiences.

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The courses combine theatre training with interdisciplinary learning, industry exposure and entrepreneurship, and are designed for students interested in acting, directing, playwriting, dramaturgy, theatre education, production and cultural management.

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The university said the programmes have been introduced at a time when demand for trained performance professionals is expected to grow alongside the expansion of India’s media and entertainment industry, which is projected to approach Rs 3 lakh crore by 2027. It also noted that relatively few higher education programmes currently combine classical theatre training with contemporary industry practices.

Dr Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor, World University of Design, said: “Performance today is no longer confined to the proscenium stage. It has become central to cinema, OTT platforms, digital storytelling, live experiences, education and the broader creative economy. Our new theatre programmes recognise this transformation. They combine the rigour of classical theatre training with contemporary performance practices, interdisciplinary collaboration and entrepreneurial thinking so that graduates are prepared not only to perform, but also to create, lead and innovate.”

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The Bachelor of Performing Arts (Honours) in Theatre will cover acting, voice, movement, directing, script analysis, stagecraft, theatre history and production. The curriculum includes productions, workshops, devised theatre, collaborative projects and live performances. According to the university, students will graduate with a professional portfolio and practical experience relevant to careers in theatre, film, television, OTT platforms, content creation, cultural organisations and related sectors.