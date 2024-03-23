World Water Day observed

Karnal: To mark the International Day of Forests and World Water Day, Prakriti-the Eco Club of Dyal Singh College, Karnal, organised several events to spread awareness about environmental issues. A face-painting competition was organised with the theme "Save Water" and "Go Green". The eco-warriors of the college also held an exhibition of eco-friendly colours to promote the message of celebrating Holi with natural colours. The college staff members, led by Principal Dr Ashima Gakhar, also planted saplings on the college campus.

Workshop on self-defence

Kurukshetra: The Women's Study Research Centre at Kurukshetra University organised a workshop on self-defence techniques on Wednesday. Nearly 50 students participated. The training was provided by Rajesh Sharma, director of Sri Krishna Martial Arts Institute. The centre director, Prof Anita Dua, observed that girls and women face various safety issues at public places. “Self-defence training is necessary for women to stand firm against the wrongdoer. Such training equips the girls with the necessary skills,” she added.

