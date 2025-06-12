DT
Home / Haryana / Worm found in salad at Gurugram restaurant

Worm found in salad at Gurugram restaurant

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:56 AM Jun 12, 2025 IST
There was a stir when a worm was found in the salad served to a retired IAS couple at a restaurant in Gurugram. The couple recorded a video and lodged a complaint with the Food Safety Department, which took immediate action and collected samples from the restaurant for testing.

A notice has been issued by the department to the restaurant, directing it to submit the relevant documents and replies within 10 days.

Food Safety Officer Ramesh Chauhan said that the samples had been sent to the lab for testing, but the complainant did not wish to pursue any further action.

