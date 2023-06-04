Worried Tower A residents of Chintels voice concern

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 3

After Tower G of Chintels Paradiso was declared unsafe yesterday, residents of Tower A have voiced their concerns on the structural status of their flats. Though ‘habitable’ as of now, Tower A residents feel that the report has left them in the lurch as they can neither sell their flats nor claim compensation until the tower is declared unsafe, which may take years.

Apprehensive of the same situation, residents of Towers B, C, H and J have moved the administration, seeking respite. They have shot off a letter to the committee headed by ADC Hitesh Meena, asking him not to make the report public if the towers are not unsafe. This will help them sell their flats.

“Our condition is worse than residents of those towers which have been declared unsafe. At least, they are aware of it and can move on, but where do we go? The report has left us anxious. We know our tower is inching towards danger everyday, but we can’t measure the extent of it. We had planned to sell the flats if declared safe, but now with the report talking about deterioration, we won’t be able to do so. We will now have to wait and risk our lives till this tower is finally declared unsafe,” a Tower A resident lamented.

“It is a tough time for them. We are receiving requests and feedback and we will see what will be the best for them,” said Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Department of Town and Country Planning, which will now be preparing for the evacuation of Tower G, has issued a notice to residents of Towers E and F, who are yet to vacate the unsafe towers.

These residents are demanding that the builder clear their compensation before they move out so that they don’t have to hang around. As of now, around 12 families are yet to vacate their flats in Towers E and F, despite repeated orders by the district administration. On February 10 last year, a portion of Tower D had collapsed, killing two persons. After the incident, the district administration ordered for a structural audit of all the towers of the project.