Wrestler shot dead, friend injured in Sonepat village

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 22

A wrestler was shot dead and his friend sustained bullet injuries at Lath village in the district here today.

The deceased was identified as Sooraj and his friend Jitender, aka Jitu, of the same village. Sources said six assailants came on two motorcycles and fired around nine-10 bullets at Sooraj and Jitender.

The two were on their way to home after attending a marriage in the village when the assailants gheraoed them and opened fire at them.

Villagers and passersby immediately rushed the duo to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College at Khanpur, where doctors declared Sooraj dead, while Jitender was under treatment there as he had got bullet injuries in his stomach.

Ranbir, father of the deceased, in his complaint to the Gohana Sadar police, said Vicky, Vijay, Vikram, alias Golu, Ajay, alias Sonu, Jagbir, alias Noni, and Ramesh of the village had murdered his son and injured his friend.

Following the complaint, the Gohana Sadar police registered a case against all six persons under Sections 148, 149, 307, 302, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and began a probe into the matter.