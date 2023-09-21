Wrestler’s kin seek trials for selection in Asian Games

Hisar, September 20
Family members of wrestler Vishal Kaliraman today sat on a one-day dharna in Hisar in support of their demand that the players should be selected for the Asian Games only after trials.
Krishan, brother of wrestler Vishal, alleged that Bajrag Punia was being selected for the Asian Games without trials. “We demand that there should be trials for sending a wrestler to any event so that only the best person could represent the country at the international event”, he said. The wrestler’s family members and supporters burnt an effigy of Punia and submitted a memorandum to the district administration.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029
Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...
‘Socialist’, ‘secular’ missing in copies of Constitution given to MPs: Congress
Words not in original text drafted by Ambedkar: BJP