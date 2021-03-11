Wrong overtaking led to accident: Truck driver

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, May 20

A day after a truck crushed four labourers to death on the KMP expressway, the district police on Friday arrested the truck driver, Spaak Khan of Alwar (Rajasthan), and supervisor of a private company Avdhesh. The truck was transporting coal powder to Uttar Pradesh from Gujarat when the incident took place.

“During police interrogation, Spaak Khan said that he was overtaking a vehicle from the wrong side on the KMP expressway when his truck hit the barricade and then, ran over labourers sleeping on the roadside. His helper was in the truck at the time of the incident. Both fled from the spot after the accident,” said sources.

Vaseem Akram, Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the arrest.

A case under Sections 279, 337, 304A of the IPC had been registered against the truck driver and the company supervisor yesterday.

Four migrant labourers were killed and 10 others were injured when the truck ran over them near Aasoda toll plaza on the KMP expressway in Bahadurgarh area in the wee hours of Thursday.