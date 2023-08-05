Wrong-side driving in twin cities

THE movement of vehicles on the wrong side has become alarmingly common in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, leading to a significant risk of accidents. This flagrant violation of traffic rules not only endangers lives but also leads to frequent traffic jams in various localities. Urgent attention of the traffic police is required to address this issue and take strict action against violators. —Jarnail Singh, Jagadhri

Stray dog menace goes unabated

RESIDENTS of Panipat city are living in fear as herds of stray dogs roam freely, posing a serious threat to public safety. Despite the sterilisation programme by the MC authorities, the rising population of stray dogs remains uncontrolled. It is essential for the authorities to launch a renewed and specialised sterilisation programme to effectively tackle this menace. —Rachit Jagga, Panipat

Clogged drains in ambala cantt

THE residents of Preet Nagar and Raja Park in Mahesh Nagar are forced to endure unhygienic conditions caused by clogged drains. The stagnant water not only seeps into houses, it also spreads a foul smell throughout the area, making life unbearable for the residents. Living in such a highly polluted environment makes people depressed. Immediate action is necessary to address and resolve the problem. —MG Bagga, Ambala Cantt

