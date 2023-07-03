 Wrong ticket allotment behind Cong defeat in 2019: Bhupinder Singh Hooda : The Tribune India

Wrong ticket allotment behind Cong defeat in 2019: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses a press conference in Rohtak on Sunday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Rohtak, July 2

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda stated that the Congress lost the last Assembly elections due to the wrongful allocation of party tickets. While addressing a news conference in Rohtak on Sunday, Hooda said he does not blame any particular person for it as such things happen in all parties.

On being asked whether he would get the post of chief minister again, Hooda remarked that whosoever would have the support of the majority of MLAs would be declared the chief minister by the party. “If I will have the support of the majority, I will be made the chief minister,” he added. Hooda stated that the BJP-JJP regime was sitting on a pile of failures and did not have a single achievement to showcase.

“Today, farmers in the state are moving from pillar to post for MSP and compensation for crop damage. In Mahendragarh district alone, 17,000 farmers are waiting for compensation for crop loss during the last season. The same situation prevails in the entire state. Lakhs of farmers are deprived of compensation. PM Fasal Bima Yojana has become a plan to loot farmers and give thousands of crores of profit to insurance companies,” he said.

Responding to a question about inviting Congress MLA Kiran Chaudhary to a party event slated to be held in Bhiwani, Hooda said he had invited her to the programme.

Regarding Kiran’s claim that her daughter Shruti Chowdhary will contest from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat, Hooda said such decisions are taken by the Congress high command after discussions at appropriate party platforms, adding that no leader can make any unilateral claim in this regard.

Hooda alleged that the present government has pushed the youth of the state into the quagmire of unemployment. “More than 1,80,000 government posts are lying vacant, but the government is continuously eliminating permanent jobs by making contract recruitments through skill corporation,” he said.

Answering a question regarding the closure of police posts in Rohtak, Hooda said such steps indicated that the government has surrendered before crime and criminals.

