Wrongly-declared ‘dead’, 100 denied old-age pension in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, September 21

As the controversy over stopping the old-age pension of some beneficiaries rages on, the Social Welfare Department data revealed that 141 persons had been declared dead in Hisar.

Of these 141 persons, 100 have submitted the proof of them being alive to get their pension resumed by the department. Officials said another 18 persons had ‘appeared’ in the office but were yet to submit the documents proving they were alive.

Sources said in the district, the department had stopped the pension of 4,400 persons — including 1,278 widows and 141 elderly — who were declared dead, and the remaining from other categories. The department started striking off the names from the list of pension beneficiaries, which is being termed as a ‘temporary measure’ due to the mismatch of data in April.

After waiting for a couple of months, people started thronging the office of the Social Welfare Department, where the officials sought the proofs of their being genuine beneficiaries.

The issue came into the limelight when Naveen Jaihind, a political activist from Rothak, took up the case of a number of aged persons who stopped getting the pension without any intimation or reason.

Now, the state government has released the names and contact numbers of the district social welfare officers for the public to get their pension resumed, in case it has been stopped despite fulfilling the criteria.

However, the government list has two numbers of the Hisar district social welfare office – one is landline that isn’t working and another is the cellphone number of Mahavir Godara, who has the additional charge of Hisar and is presently posted in Rohtak. But Godara’s phone was also found to be switched off.

