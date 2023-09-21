XEN among 3 arrested in bribery case

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 20

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have arrested an Executive Engineer (XEN), a clerk and an accountant of the Irrigation Department while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000.

The accused have been identified as clerk Jagdish Chandra, accountant Sukhwinder and XEN Sarwan Singh.

Sources said Jitender, a contractor from Barwala town in Hisar, was awarded a contract to dig a drain and was awaiting the payment of Rs 22 lakh for the work. However, he was asked to pay Rs 35,000 for the release of pending payment.

The XEN was arrested after they claimed that the payment was collected on his behalf.

