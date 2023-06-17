XEN arrested for accepting bribe for passing bills

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 16

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested an Executive Engineer of the construction branch of Kurukshetra University for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a contractor.

The accused Executive Engineer, Pankaj Sharma, reportedly sought a bribe for passing the bills of the contractor.

An Anti-Corruption Bureau official stated that a complaint was received from a contractor that his bills related to the work executed at Kurukshetra University had been pending and the Executive Engineer was demanding Rs 1 lakh as bribe. He had already given the Executive Engineer Rs 3.5 lakh.

The Executive Engineer was caught red-handed by bureau officials.