XEN arrested for accepting bribe for passing bills

Kurukshetra, June 16
The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested an Executive Engineer of the construction branch of Kurukshetra University for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a contractor.
The accused Executive Engineer, Pankaj Sharma, reportedly sought a bribe for passing the bills of the contractor.
An Anti-Corruption Bureau official stated that a complaint was received from a contractor that his bills related to the work executed at Kurukshetra University had been pending and the Executive Engineer was demanding Rs 1 lakh as bribe. He had already given the Executive Engineer Rs 3.5 lakh.
The Executive Engineer was caught red-handed by bureau officials.
