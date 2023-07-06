XEN, billing clerk arrested for embezzlement of Rs 2 cr

Yamunanagar, July 5
The police have arrested an executive engineer (XEN) and a billing clerk of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) in Yamunanagar district in connection with an alleged case of embezzlement of Rs 2 crore.
Abhilaksh Joshi, DSP, Jagadhri, said XEN Kulwant Singh and clerk Rajbir Singh were produced before a court in Jagadhri today, where they were sent to three days’ police remand.
On the complaint of Pawan Narula, XEN (Operations) of UHBVN, Yamunanagar, a case was registered against M/S SB Roadline of Sasauli road, Yamunanagar, at City police station on May 19. The complainant claimed that M/S SB Roadline was an authorised contractor of the UHBVN for carrying out electrical works under the division. On checking the record for 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 available in the division and subdivision office, it had been found that M/S SB Roadline had submitted forged bills and encashed the payment in connivance with some employees of the office.
He said prima facie it was noticed that over Rs 2 crore had been encashed against the forged bills. “During investigation, the role of Kulwant Singh and Rajbir Singh came to light, and they were arrested,” the DSP stated.
