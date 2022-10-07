XEN held taking Rs 1-lakh bribe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has caught an Executive Engineer of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board red-handed for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh in lieu of passing bills of payments.

An official spokesperson informed that the arrested official was identified as Rajender Sharma posted in Rohtak Division.

The complainant, a resident of Model Town, Sonepat, alleged that the accused Executive Engineer was demanding bribe in lieu of passing the bills of a tender work.

On receiving the complaint, a team was formed, which laid a trap and arrested the accused officer accepting the bribe from the complainant. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him.