XEN held taking Rs 1-lakh bribe

Chandigarh, October 6
The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has caught an Executive Engineer of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board red-handed for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh in lieu of passing bills of payments.
An official spokesperson informed that the arrested official was identified as Rajender Sharma posted in Rohtak Division.
The complainant, a resident of Model Town, Sonepat, alleged that the accused Executive Engineer was demanding bribe in lieu of passing the bills of a tender work.
On receiving the complaint, a team was formed, which laid a trap and arrested the accused officer accepting the bribe from the complainant. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee falls to all-time low of 82.33
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opens at 82.19 ...
Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 years ago
Govt awaits world body’s report on Gambia deaths
Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden
Says Russian leader's nuclear threat biggest risk since Cuba...
Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims trucking business and had feud with them
The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...