Y Puran Kumar’s wife gives consent for post-mortem; issues a statement

Amneet P Kumar, the wife of deceased IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, has issued a statement saying she has consented to the post-mortem in view of the assurance extended by the UT Police for conducting a fair probe, and the Haryana government’s commitment to take action against any erring officials.

In the statement, she says, “In view of the assurance extended by the U.T. Police for conducting a fair, transparent, and impartial investigation, and the commitment conveyed by the Government of Haryana to take appropriate action against any erring officials in due course of law, I have consented to the conduct of the post-mortem examination of Late Sh. Y. Puran Kumar, IPS.

“Considering the evidentiary importance of a timely post-mortem and in the larger interest of justice, I have agreed for the same to be carried out as per prescribed procedure, by the constituted Board of Doctors, with the presence of a ballistic expert, under the supervision of a Magistrate, and with videography of the entire process to ensure complete transparency.

“I have full faith in the Judiciary and the Police authorities, and I sincerely hope that the investigation will be conducted in a professional, impartial, and time-bound manner, so that the truth emerges in accordance with law.

“My full cooperation shall continue to be extended to the investigating team so that the process is expedited and justice is served at the earliest.

“In view of the ongoing investigation, no further public statement shall be issued at this stage, and I request the media to respect the sensitivity of the matter.”