Home / Haryana / Yamuna activist outlines roadmap for river revival

Yamuna activist outlines roadmap for river revival

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:38 AM Dec 14, 2025 IST
Shiv Singh Rawat, convener of the Yamuna Bachao Abhiyan, shared key insights from the Walk for Yamuna (WFY) campaign and presented a strategic roadmap for river rejuvenation at the “Water Management Summit” held during the Silver Jubilee edition of GeoSmart India 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Rawat said the WFY campaign—along with similar citizen-led initiatives—had succeeded in pushing Yamuna pollution to the centre of public and political debate in 2024, with the “Yamuna factor” influencing governance priorities and even electoral narratives. He said that the movement reaffirmed that when communities lead, policymakers respond.

He pointed out that convergence among national programmes such as Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA), Atal Bhujal Yojana (ABY), Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Jal Shakti Jan Bhagidari (JSJB), “Amrut Sarovar” and “Catch the Rain” could deliver substantial outcomes, provided active citizen participation was integrated into their implementation.

