Yamuna inundates farm land in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 27

Around 1,200 acres of land under crops such as paddy, sugarcane and maize has been submerged in Karnal district after water was released from Hathnikund Barrage on Yamuna River.

The water level in the river rose so high that it entered five villages, including Chandrao, Nabibad and Dabkoli, on Monday afternoon. However, the water started receding this morning.

Local residents said Yamuna created havoc in around 30 villages situated along it’ banks every monsoon. This year also, it has damaged crops on several acres. “Yamuna always poses a threat of flash floods in the villages alongside it. Authorities construct new and repair old embankments but these are damaged every year. There is a need of a permanent project to protect the fields,” said Dalip Singh, a local farmer.

Nasib Singh, another farmer, said that his paddy crop had been submerged after the water level increased in the Yamuna. He asked the government to provide compensation to the farmers.

District Revenue Officer Shyam Lal said directions had been issued to assess the loss incurred by farmers. “Fields are presently waterlogged. We have asked the officials to keep a vigil on the situation,” he added.

#karnal