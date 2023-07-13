 Yamuna on the rise, 90 rescued in Faridabad : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Yamuna on the rise, 90 rescued in Faridabad

Yamuna on the rise, 90 rescued in Faridabad

Yamuna on the rise, 90 rescued in Faridabad

People rescued from Faridabad’s Amipur village. Tribune photo



Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 12

Due to the rising water level in the Yamuna river, the Faridabad police, along with NDRF team, rescued 90 people living at Amipur village late on Tuesday.

The rescue operation was carried out from Tuesday midnight till Wednesday morning, said the police.

According to the police, due to the increase in the water level of the Yamuna, there is a danger of flood in the villages around it. Keeping in mind the safety of the residents, a team of Tigaon police and NDRF conducted a rescue operation from midnight till morning and took 90 people living in the fields of Amipur village to safe places.

“The rescued people are labourers who do farming for the landlords of Amipur village. They live there with their families. Wearing safety jackets, people were made to sit in the boat. They were brought across the Yamuna and left at a safe place. Proper arrangements have also been made for their food,” said Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad police.

On Tuesday, Faridabad DC Vikram Singh and DCP Central Pooja Vashisht, along with the administrative officials, had visited the village area around the Yamuna. There, they instructed the people to be alert and to move to safer places. In view of this, this rescue operation was conducted by the police and NDRF teams.

#Faridabad #Gurugram

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

BBMB not to release excess water from dams till flood situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises

2
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on ‘illegal’ stilt+4 construction

3
Punjab

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

4
Chandigarh

Thieves target damaged Kharar house

5
Haryana

Stilt+4: In Gurugram, every floor set to have separate water connection

6
Chandigarh

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

7
Punjab

Patiala: Royal family performs ritual to 'pacify' Badi Nadi

8
Sports

Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI

9
Chandigarh

Kharar housing societies at receiving end

10
Nation

Nepal national assaults crew onboard Air India's Toronto-Delhi flight, damages lavatory door

Don't Miss

View All
6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Top News

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Govt starts shifting residents to relief camps | Kejri seeks...

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres ...

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

Sukhu conducts aerial survey of Chandratal, Losar | Inspects...


Cities

View All

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

2020 Delhi riots: Delhi High Court grants bail to AAP ex-councillor in 5 cases

Rs 2 crore heroin seized, 3 held in Delhi

300 head of cattle rescued

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Gastroenteritis cases surface in 24 villages

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe