Yamuna on the rise, 90 rescued in Faridabad

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 12

Due to the rising water level in the Yamuna river, the Faridabad police, along with NDRF team, rescued 90 people living at Amipur village late on Tuesday.

The rescue operation was carried out from Tuesday midnight till Wednesday morning, said the police.

According to the police, due to the increase in the water level of the Yamuna, there is a danger of flood in the villages around it. Keeping in mind the safety of the residents, a team of Tigaon police and NDRF conducted a rescue operation from midnight till morning and took 90 people living in the fields of Amipur village to safe places.

“The rescued people are labourers who do farming for the landlords of Amipur village. They live there with their families. Wearing safety jackets, people were made to sit in the boat. They were brought across the Yamuna and left at a safe place. Proper arrangements have also been made for their food,” said Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad police.

On Tuesday, Faridabad DC Vikram Singh and DCP Central Pooja Vashisht, along with the administrative officials, had visited the village area around the Yamuna. There, they instructed the people to be alert and to move to safer places. In view of this, this rescue operation was conducted by the police and NDRF teams.

