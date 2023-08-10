Yamuna pollution: SC seeks status report from Haryana, Delhi; hearing on Oct 3

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 9

The Supreme Court has asked the governments of Haryana and Delhi to file their status reports on pollution in the Yamuna and remedial measures to clean it up.

“We deem it appropriate to first hear the issue relating to the pollution of the Yamuna. In that regard, the status report shall separately be filed by the state of Haryana as also by the state of Delhi,” a Bench led by Justice AS Bopanna said on Tuesday, posting the matter for further hearing on October 3.

The Bench said the issue of pollution along the banks of the river would be taken up separately, for which a date would be fixed on the subsequent occasions. A status report in that regard was also necessary to be filed by the competent authorities, it added.

“The date for consideration of the matters relating to the coastal areas would be thereafter fixed. However, a separate status report be filed in the meanwhile on exchanging the copies with the counsel representing the parties,” the Bench said.

#Environment #Pollution #Supreme Court