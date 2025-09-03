DT
PT
Yamuna recedes at Hathnikund Barrage

Yamuna recedes at Hathnikund Barrage

At 1,42,024 cusecs, river now in low flood category
article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:45 AM Sep 03, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The water flow in the Yamuna was recorded at 1,42,024 cusecs at the Hathnikund Barrage at 6 pm on Tuesday, placing it in the category of low flood. On Monday morning, the river had seen the season’s highest flow at the barrage, with a massive 3,29,313 cusecs at 9 am.

Crops have been submerged in several villages and incidents of land erosion have come to light in some villages, including Tapu Kamalpur and Pobari of the district.

The district administration is on alert and people living in villages situated close to the river have been told to remain cautious.

Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta and SP Kamaldeep Goyal, along with officials of the district administration, visited Tapu Kamalpur and Pobari villages on Tuesday to inspect the land erosion on the riverbanks.

The DC directed the Irrigation and Water Resources Department to make proper arrangements to prevent land erosion. People were being made aware that they should not venture near the banks.

The SP said a special police force had been deployed in the district. “In charges of the police posts concerned and all SHOs have been instructed to keep an eye on the area,” he said.

Flood categories

Low flood: Flow from 1 lakh cusecs to 1.5 lakh cusecs

Medium flood: From 1.5 lakh to 2.5 lakh cusecs

High flood: Level above 2.5 lakh cusecs

