Yamuna water level rises further, Karnal authorities on alert

The water level of the Yamuna river has further increased in Karnal, touching the mark of 1 lakh cusec, prompting the Irrigation Department to remain on high alert. Officials said continuous monitoring is being carried out at embankments and vulnerable points along the river to prevent any untoward situation.

The discharge from Hathnikund Barrage which started reaching Karnal was recorded at around 1.80 lakh cusec on Sunday evening. The authorities believe the water level will increase further today. “The water level is fluctuating and at present it is running at around 1 lakh cusec. The situation is under control. We are monitoring the situation,” said Kernail Singh, SDO Irrigation Department.

He maintained that there is no need to panic, but precautions are necessary as the flow has crossed the 1 lakh cusec mark.

The administration has also asked farmers not to venture near the swollen river for grazing cattle or farming activities.