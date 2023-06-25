Yamunanagar: 1 booked for obstructing anti-power theft squad

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 24

The police have registered a case against a person, who allegedly caused obstructions in the work of a team of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN).

The team of the UHBVN had gone to check power theft in Tapu Kamalpur village of the district.

On the complaint of Sumit, SDO (Operation),Sub-Division-1, UHBVN, Yamunanagar, a case was registered against Sandeep of Tapu Kamalpur village under Sections 186, 353, 504 and 506 of the IPC at the Sadar police station, Yamunanagar, on June 22. The complainant said on the directions of the higher authorities of the UHBVN, a campaign was launched to detect electricity theft.

He said under the campaign, a team of the UHBVN went to Tapu Kamalpur village falling under 11 KV Raipur feeder of the district on June 14. He further said during the checking drive, Sandeep caused hindrance in the work of the team (government work).

“Besides obstructing execution of the government work, Sandeep misbehaved, used abusive language and threatened team members of dire consequences,” the complainant alleged in his police complaint.