Yamunanagar: 5 booked for sexual abuse bid on minor

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 26

Five persons allegedly made an attempt to sexually abuse a 16-year-old girl in a marriage palace in the district.

On the complaint of the grandmother of the victim, a case was registered against six persons, including a woman — Rohit, Bilal, Krishanpal, Kadir, Amzad Khan and Deepika — under Sections 376 (DA) and 511 of the IPC and Sections 4/18 of the POCSO Act at the women police station on March 25.

The complainant said Amzad was a friend of her granddaughter and he took her to the wedding of his maternal uncle on March 24.

She said Deepika along with Rohit, Bilal, Krishanpal and Kadir also came to attend the wedding. The complainant alleged after attending the function, the accused forcibly took her granddaughter in their car to a nearby marriage palace around 11 pm.

“There the accused consumed liquor and made my granddaughter drink too. Then they tried to sexually abuse her and Deepika helped them in committing the crime,” she added.