Yamunanagar administration intensifies crackdown on illegal mining

The district administration of Yamunanagar has decided to intensify its crackdown on illegal mining, with increased focus on enhanced surveillance, coordinated enforcement and swift action in vulnerable areas.

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The decision was taken during a recent review meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Preeti at the District Secretariat. The DC directed officials from multiple departments to work in close coordination to monitor and curb illegal mining.

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During the meeting, it was revealed that the government had earned over Rs 2.55 crore in revenue from legal mining (via deposit instalments for mining contracts) and illegal mining activities (via fines imposed on vehicles seized for illegal operations) in the district over the past month (from June 12 to July 16). During the same period, the authorities have seized 62 vehicles allegedly involved in unlawful mining operations.

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DC Preeti said the administration would not rely solely on enforcement drives but would also strengthen the monitoring mechanism to curb illegal mining activities. “Police presence will be increased in sensitive locations, while joint teams comprising officials from the mining, police, transport, irrigation, panchayat and revenue departments and the pollution board will conduct coordinated operations as soon as information about illegal mining is received,” said DC Preeti.

During the meeting, officers were instructed to submit factual inspection and action reports on time so that the administration could regularly review the situation and ensure effective implementation of the anti-mining campaign.

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The meeting identified cases involving fake e-transit passes as a major challenge. Officials were directed to thoroughly verify documents, register FIRs against those found guilty of irregularities, seize vehicles involved in violations and expedite departmental action.