Yamunanagar admn gears up for kanwar yatra

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 23

The district administration is gearing for the kanwar yatra, which will kick off on July 4 and conclude on July 15. The yatra will see pilgrims swarm the city roads in droves as they head towards Haridwar.

Since the pilgrims tend to take the Yamunanagar-Saharanpur route while en route to the banks of the Ganges in Haridwar, adequate police force is being deployed on the routes leading to Haridwar. The administration has also decided to shut the markets selling wood, to ensure that the kanwar yatra goes without a hitch.

“Our aim is to ensure that the kanwar yatra remains smooth and peaceful. We are making sure that all arrangements are in place to that end,” said Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha.

DC Sinha and Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa held a meeting yesterday to review the preparations.

SP Handa said, “The district police have asked the pilgrims to submit their personal details to the police.”

He said that the police personnel would keep a hawk eye on the routes to be used by the pilgrims. He added that the cops would also keep a tab on camps meant to serve the pilgrims.

He added that the organisers of the kanwar camps would make proper arrangements for the pilgrims, such as the installation of CCTV cameras.