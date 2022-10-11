Yamunanagar admn to train drivers in mining industry

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 10

The district administration will train drivers, operating vehicles loaded with mining material, in Yamunanagar district. The decision was taken in a recent meeting of Deputy Commissioner Rahul Hooda and SP Mohit Handa with the District Mining Officer.

The move comes after two road mishaps, in which three persons were crushed to death by sand-laden trucks, in the past week.

According to information, the DC and the SP said in the meeting that drivers, operating vehicles carrying mining material, didn’t have enough experience due to which mishaps were increasing.

Hooda said, “I have given strict directions to the District Mining Officer that action should be taken against drivers who float traffic rules. I also asked him to make immediate arrangements to train drivers with less experience.”

He has also directed the District Mining Officer to ensure that no one should drive vehicles, carrying mining material, without getting proper training.

SP Mohit Handa said, “Soon a separate route will be prepared for such vehicles.” The police would crack down on overloaded vehicles and illegal mining, he added. “Some drivers ply overloaded vehicles through rural roads. Such vehicles will be challaned,” Handa said.