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Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar cadets learn drone warfare

Yamunanagar cadets learn drone warfare

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:17 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Cadets of the 14 Haryana Battalion NCC during firing practice.
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A 10-day Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) of the 14 Haryana Battalion NCC, Yamunanagar, is being conducted at Kapal Mochan in Yamunanagar district.

The camp is being held under the guidance of Brigadier Rohit Sehgal, VSM, Group Commander, Ambala Group NCC, and under the command of Col Pankaj Pareek, Commanding Officer, with the administration of Lt Col Kumud Maini, Administrative Officer.

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About 450 NCC cadets from 12 educational institutions are participating in the training camp. The cadets are being provided comprehensive military training, along with activities aimed at developing discipline, leadership, confidence, teamwork and a spirit of patriotism.

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A special training session on the “Use of Drones in Modern War” was conducted by CHM Jaswinder Singh. He apprised the cadets of the growing importance of drones in modern warfare and explained their various applications in surveillance, reconnaissance, intelligence gathering and other military operations.

The session helped the cadets understand how rapidly advancing technology was transforming the nature of warfare and highlighted the importance of technological awareness for the modern armed forces.

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Firing practice was also conducted under the supervision of CHM Mukesh. The cadets were given practical training in weapon handling, firing techniques, safety precautions and discipline at the firing range. The activity aimed to develop concentration, confidence and a sense of responsibility among the participating cadets.

An important activity at the camp was the selection of the Ambala Group NCC contingent for the Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2027. The selection process provided cadets an opportunity to demonstrate their drill, discipline, turnout, physical fitness, confidence and overall NCC skills. The selected cadets will represent the Ambala Group at the subsequent stages of preparation for the prestigious Republic Day Camp.

The camp is being attended by eight ANOs/CTOs, including Capt Mandeep, Dr (Lt) Joshpreet Singh, Capt Nirmal Saini, Capt Geetu Khanna, First Officer Anju Gambir, CTO Amit, Tarandeep Kaur and Anju Bala, who are contributing to the training, supervision and overall development of the cadets.

The officers and training staff emphasised that NCC training provides young students with valuable exposure to military discipline, leadership, physical fitness, teamwork, technological awareness and national service.

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