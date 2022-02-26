Yamunanagar: Challans to 10 shopkeepers for using plastic carry bags

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 25

The authorities of Municipal Corporation have started a drive to make the twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri free from single-use plastic carry bags (polythene bags).

A team of Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) headed by Sanitary Inspector Amit Kamboj carried out a checking drive in Jagadhri on Thursday.

The team visited Pathrowala Bazar, Khera Bazar, Pansari Bazar, Durga Garden, Buria Chowk, Civil Line and other places and issued challans to 10 shopkeepers, who were allegedly found using banned single-use plastic carry bags.

Sushil Bhukal, Executive Officer of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, said they had decided to make twin cities free from single-use plastic carry bags.

“We have started action against shopkeepers, who are using single-use plastic carry bags. Soon, we will start to prepare a list of wholesalers, who are stocking and selling single-use plastic carry bags and action will be taken against them,” said Sushil Bhukal.

He said besides issuing challans, the shopkeepers and public were also being made aware of the harm of polythene bags and what effect these could have on the health of human beings and animals.

To ready list of wholesalers We have started action against shopkeepers, who are using single-use plastic carry bags. Soon, we will prepare a list of wholesalers, who are stocking and selling single-use plastic carry bags and action will be taken against them. Sushil Bhukal, executive officer,MCYJ

#Environment #Pollution