Yamunanagar: CIA-I arrests man in property dealer murder case

A team of CIA-I of the Yamunanagar police on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with the murder of a property dealer in the district.

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The accused has been identified as Gulzar Singh of Kamal Nagar. He was produced before a court in Jagadhri, which sent him to four days’ police custody.

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DSP Rajat Gulia said property dealer Kali Ram of Harnaul village was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon on May 15.

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To solve the case, CIA-I in-charge Raj Kumar formed a special team comprising Sub-Inspector Kapil, ASI Sukhdev Singh, Head Constables Mukesh and Satbir Singh, and Constables Jagir Singh, Vijay Kumar and Amarjeet Singh.

The DSP said the team arrested the main accused, Gulzar Singh, near Badhi Majra village on Monday.

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“During interrogation, the accused revealed that he entered Kali Ram’s shop and murdered him with a sharp-edged weapon on the afternoon of May 15,” said DSP Rajat Gulia.