Yamunanagar civic body begins fogging to prevent mosquito-borne diseases

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has started fogging in every ward to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.

On the instructions of Mayor Suman Bahamani and Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad, fogging is being done by creating three zones so that the municipal area can be made free from mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya and others.

Advertisement

According to information, the MCYJ area has been divided into three zones for fogging-Zone 1 includes wards 1 to 8; Zone 2 includes wards 9 to 15, and Zone 3 includes wards 16 to 22.

Advertisement

The three zones have two large and 12 small machines for fogging. The large machines are being placed in autos and other vehicles to carry out fogging on main roads, streets and wide streets. Smaller machines are being used to fog in narrow streets of colonies and villages.

“Fogging is being carried out on roads and in wide streets using large machines by placing them in autos and other vehicles. At the same time, in small and narrow streets, corporation workers are carrying out fogging on bikes and on foot using small machines,” said Chief Sanitation Inspector (CSI) Vinod Beniwal.

Advertisement

He said that fogging would not be done during rains. “During fogging, oil and medicines are being poured where it is difficult to drain out water, so that mosquito larvae do not breed in stagnant water,” said CSI Vinod Beniwal.

He appealed to the residents not to let water accumulate around them. He said they should pour oil wherever water had accumulated. “Do not let water accumulate for long in the items kept on the roofs of the houses. Drain the water from the items kept on the roofs after rain, so that mosquitoes cannot breed in them. Do not let dirt accumulate around you,” CSI Beniwal appealed to the people.