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Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar civic body challans two marriage palaces for waste management violations

Yamunanagar civic body challans two marriage palaces for waste management violations

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 04:00 AM May 07, 2026 IST
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A team of the municipal corporation issues challan to a marriage palace operator in Yamunanagar.
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Under the Swachh Survekshan 2025 and the ‘Nai Soch, Naya Shehar, Swachh Haryana’ Abhiyan, a team of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), on Wednesday inspected various resorts, marriage palaces and clubs falling under the Bulk Waste Generator (BWG) category in the city.

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During the inspection, two marriage palaces were challaned for violating BWG rules, as the team found that waste was not being disposed of properly. The establishments were also found violating other BWG norms.

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Acting on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Prasad, a team comprising Sanitation Inspector Sushil Sharma and Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (Information, Education and Communication) expert Akash Kumar carried out inspections at multiple BWG-category establishments.

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The inspection revealed lapses in compliance with BWG regulations at two marriage palaces, following which challans were issued by Inspector Sushil Sharma.

The team also inspected compost pits at these establishments. At some locations, the pits were not being used properly and wet waste was not being composted as per prescribed procedures. The team directed operators to ensure proper utilisation of compost pits and regular composting of wet waste.

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Inspector Sushil Sharma said such inspections would continue to improve cleanliness and waste management in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, in view of Swachh Survekshan 2025. “Strict action will be taken against establishments violating the rules to ensure a clean and healthy city,” he said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar directed operators of all hotels, marriage palaces and other BWG-category establishments to strictly comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and BWG Guidelines, 2017. “Wet waste generated at the premises must be composted on-site, while dry waste should be segregated and disposed of separately. Recyclable waste must be handed over only to authorised recyclers,” he said.

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