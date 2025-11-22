DT
Yamunanagar civic body officers directed to upload road data on digital portal

Yamunanagar civic body officers directed to upload road data on digital portal

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:49 AM Nov 22, 2025 IST
Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad on Friday held a meeting with officers of the Engineering Branch of the Municipal Corporation Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) regarding the uploading of road and street data of the MCYJ area on the ‘Mhari Sadak’ portal.

He instructed all officers to complete road mapping of the streets and roads of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri and upload the data on the portal at the earliest. He also directed that all junior engineers, clerks, draftsmen and computer operators of the Engineering Branch should upload the updated data of all 22 wards on Saturday and Sunday.

The Municipal Commissioner also reviewed details from Executive Engineer Vikas Dhiman and other officials about all streets and roads to be uploaded on the portal. He directed that complete data be compiled for roads measuring 0–3 metres wide, 3–6 metres, 6–9 metres, 9–12 metres and those wider than 12 metres.

Dhiman stated the meeting that mapping of 288 roads, totalling 3,928 km, had been completed and the data was in the process of being uploaded.

“Negligence in uploading data to the portal will not be tolerated. Everyone should complete this work as soon as possible,” Prasad said.

Executive Engineer Vikas Dhiman, Assistant Engineer Mrinal Jaiswal, Muneshwar Bhardwaj, Surinder Dahiya, Junior Engineer Arvind Kumar and other officials were present at the meeting.

