Yamunanagar civic body tightens noose around violators for littering

Yamunanagar civic body tightens noose around violators for littering

Five tractor drivers, two shopkeepers penalised

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:05 PM Mar 10, 2026 IST
An MC official issues a challan to a tractor driver for littering in the open.
A team of the Municipal Corporation Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), led by sanitation inspectors Sushil Sharma and Satbir Singh, issued challans to drivers of five tractor-trolleys and two shopkeepers for allegedly littering in the open.

Sanitation Inspector Sushil Sharma said that on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner-cum-Municipal Commissioner Preeti and Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar, his team was conducting a cleanliness inspection in Ward 12 of the MCYJ.

He said the team noticed that some tractor-trolleys loaded with plywood waste, sawdust and other debris were spilling waste on Khajuri Road in the Shadipur area of Yamunanagar.

“During the inspection, we found that five tractor-trolleys were not properly covered, and plywood waste, sawdust and other debris were falling onto the road from the trolleys, obstructing traffic and spreading dirt,” said Sharma.

He said on-the-spot challans were issued to the five tractor drivers and they were instructed to cover their trolleys with tarpaulins and tie them securely with ropes to prevent spillage.

He further said that the team also issued challans to two shopkeepers in the Shadipur area for openly dumping garbage in front of their shops. He advised them to use dustbins and avoid littering in the open.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar said that in view of the Swachh Survekshan, negligence regarding the city’s cleanliness would not be tolerated.

He appealed to residents to cooperate with MCYJ employees in keeping the twin cities clean and avoid littering in the open.

Tags :
