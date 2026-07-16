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Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar: Class 10 student found hanging in abandoned govt school building

Yamunanagar: Class 10 student found hanging in abandoned govt school building

Student’s mobile phone location led relatives and police to the school, where his body was recovered on Thursday morning

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 07:43 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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A Class-10 student of Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Chhachhrauli in Yamunanagar district was found hanging inside an abandoned building in the school campus on Thursday.

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The deceased has been identified as Kamaldeep (15), of Panjeto village of the district. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be known.

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According to information, Kamaldeep didn’t return home after school on Wednesday. His family searched for him throughout the evening but could not trace him.

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They later informed the police, who launched a search operation along with the student’s relatives.

Family members and police resumed the search at the school on Thursday morning. During the search, Kamaldeep’s school bag and bicycle were found outside an old and unused building on the campus. When they entered the building, they discovered the student’s body hanging from a hook fixed to the ceiling. Police brought the body down and sent it for post-mortem.

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School Principal Usha Rani told the media that all students had left the school after Wednesday’s school dismissal.

According to her, Kamaldeep’s family arrived at the school on Thursday morning and reported that he had not returned home the previous day.

“The student’s mobile phone’s last location was reported to be near the school. A search was subsequently conducted on the school campus, where his body was found in an abandoned building,” the Principal said.

Father of the deceased, Nawab Singh said that Kamaldeep was the couple’s only son and had never expressed that he was under any stress.

Vedpal, SHO, Chhachhrauli police station said that they were investigating the case after registration of an FIR.

He said that the exact reason behind the suicide was yet to be known. 

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