Yamunanagar college hosts classical music night ‘Uttar-Dakshin’

‘Uttar-Dakshin – A Classical Music Series’ was organised by the Pioneer Arts Education Society and the Art and Cultural Organisation at Guru Nanak Girls College in Santpura of Yamunanagar district. The objective of the programme was to connect students with the rich musical heritage of India.

The programme was organised under the guidance of college general secretary MS Sawhney, director Varinder Gandhi and principal Sukhwinder Kaur. The convenors of the programme were Ambika and Mandeep Kaur, while Ritika and Mamta played an important role as co-convenors.

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The main attraction of the programme was the classical flute recital by renowned flautist Chetan Joshi. His flute recital showcased a confluence of melodies, soulful expression and technical mastery of classical music.

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During the flute recital, impressive accompaniment on the ghatam was provided by Shaunak Banerjee, while Ujjit Uday Kumar added vigour to the performance with his skillful tabla-playing. Anjanay Joshi, son of renowned flautist Chetan Joshi, also extended his support to the presentation.

The programme witnessed presentations of various traditions and styles of Indian classical music. Through their performances, the artistes introduced the audience to the depth, discipline, rhythm and soulful expression of classical music. The entire atmosphere was filled with a spiritual and cultural aura with melodious tunes.

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Director Varinder Gandhi said Indian classical music formed an integral part of our nation’s cultural identity and heritage. “Such events play an important role in connecting students with the rich musical traditions of the country and developing their interest in art. Along with education, connection with art and culture is essential for the holistic development of students,” said Gandhi. Principal Sukhwinder Kaur expressed her gratitude to the artistes, organisers and all collaborators.