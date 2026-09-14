Yamunanagar college principal gets ICHR grant for research project on Sikh Gurus

Principal of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, Arvinder Singh Bhalla, has received a research grant from the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), New Delhi, for his research project.

The title of his project is ‘Contribution of Sikh Gurus to Indian Consciousness with Special Reference to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Life and Teachings’. A research grant of Rs 3 lakh for a period of two years has been sanctioned for this project.

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This achievement reflects his continued commitment to research and his deep interest and dedication to the fields of Sikh history, Sikh philosophy, human values and education.

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Under this research project, the significant contribution of the Sikh Gurus to the development of Indian consciousness will be studied, with particular emphasis on the life, philosophy, teachings and enduring legacy of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Bhalla is a distinguished educationist and researcher with a rich academic and research profile. He has successfully completed one major and one minor research project sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR). In addition, another minor research project sponsored by the ICSSR is currently in progress.

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He has authored 26 books so far on subjects related to Sikhism, human values and education. More than 90 of his research papers have been published in national and international journals. In addition, he has written more than 150 articles for newspapers and other publications.