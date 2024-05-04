Yamunanagar cops apprised of new criminal laws at workshop

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 3

The Police Department has started updating its officials about three newly enacted criminal laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act — which will come into force on July 1, 2024.

These three new laws will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The government’s reasoning to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act is to “overhaul” the criminal justice system. The Yamunanagar district police held a workshop at the Jagadhri Mini-Secretariat to inform officials in connection with the new laws.

The workshop was joined by all police officials responsible for law enforcement, including DSPs, SHOs, police post in-charges, investigating officers, cyber cell in-charge and other officials.

Addressing the workshop, SP Ganga Ram Punia said some Section numbers under the IPC had been changed in the new law. “Under the IPC, Section 302 dealt with punishment for murder. Now, murder will come under Section 101. Further, under the new law, Section 302 will deal with snatching. Similarly, the numbers of other Sections have also been changed,” said SP Ganga Ram Punia.

