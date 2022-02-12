Yamunanagar cops arrest 81 persons for gambling

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 11

Cracking the whip on violators of law, the district police have arrested 112 persons in different cases under the Gambling Act, Arms Act and NDPS Act in January 2022.

“The different teams of Yamunanagar district police have arrested 81 persons under the Gambling Act, 14 under the Arms Act and 17 under the NDPS Act in January 2022,” said Kamaldeep Goyal, Superintendent of Police, Yamunanagar.

According to information, the police teams had arrested 17 persons registering 15 cases under the NDPS Act and recovered 148 grams opium, 240 grams smack and 520 tablets and 1,456 capsules of intoxicants from their possession.

The police teams also recovered 14 country made illegal pistols (desi katta) and 15 live cartridges from the possession of 14 persons arrested under the Arms Act.

The police registered 73 cases under the Gambling Act and arrested 81 persons in this connection. The police also recovered Rs 1.26 lakh cash from the possession of the gamblers.

“Our drive against gamblers, occupants of illegal weapons and violators of NDPS Act will continue further too,” said SP Kamaldeep Goyal.