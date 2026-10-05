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Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar cops crack down on traffic violators

Yamunanagar cops crack down on traffic violators

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:49 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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The police stop a motorcyclist for checking in Yamunanagar.
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The Yamunanagar police have launched a special campaign against vehicles without High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) and other traffic violations.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashish Chaudhary said the campaign has been launched under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal.

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“The aim of the campaign is to ensure compliance with traffic rules, effectively curb crime and increase awareness among drivers about the law,” the ASP said.

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He added that vehicles were being checked at various locations across the district. “Challans are being issued to motorists who are driving with their faces covered, vehicles without High-Security Registration Plates and those violating other traffic rules,” the ASP added.

He said HSRPs made it easier to identify vehicles and provided significant assistance to the police in crime investigations.

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He appealed to vehicle owners who did not yet have high-security number plates to have them installed as per the prescribed procedures. Those, who violate traffic rules, will be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act,” said ASP Chaudhary.

The drive was not solely for the purpose of issuing challans, but to strengthen road safety and law and order, he added. He appealed to citizens to follow traffic rules and keep all vehicle documents in accordance with the regulations.

Any negligence or violation of traffic rules would be taken seriously, and action would be taken against erring drivers as per the law, he said. “The drive will continue in future too and violators will not be spared at any cost,” he added.

Meanwhile, the district police have issued challans to the owners/drivers of 10,568 vehicles for allegedly violating traffic rules in September.

Of these vehicles, 1,114 were found without number plates as per norms and were seized by the police. The police also imposed a fine of about Rs 1.94 crore.

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