Yamunanagar couple booked for cheating Uttar Pradesh resident of Rs 55 lakh

A businessman from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly duped of Rs 55 lakh by a Yamunanagar-based couple in the name of sale of a hotel.

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On the complaint of Rohit Malik, a resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, a case has been registered against Sanjeev Sharma and his wife at City police station, Yamunanagar.

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As per the complainant, he was looking to purchase a hotel to expand his business and came in contact with Sanjeev and his wife. He alleged that the couple introduced themselves as owners of a hotel located in Model Town and offered to sell the property to him.

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“Trusting their claim, I agreed to the deal. Between April 21 and June 3 last year, the accused took about Rs 55 lakh from me in several installments. Despite receiving the money, the couple did not get the sale deed of the hotel registered in my favour,” the complainant added. Malik alleged that when he contacted the accused regarding the sale deed registration, they started avoiding him and failed to give any clear-cut response. “It was then that I realised that I had been cheated,” said the complainant.

The police said they were examining the financial transactions between the two parties and scrutinising documents related to the hotel deal to take further action.