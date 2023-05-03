Yamunanagar couple duped of Rs 10L for Australian visa

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 2

A case has been registered against three persons for cheating a man and his wife of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of sending them to Australia.

On the complaint of Balinder Singh of Khukhani village, a case was registered against Harish Arora, Rajiv Arora and Manjit Arora, all locals, under Sections 406 and 420, IPC, and Sections 10 and 24, Immigration Act, at the City police station on May 1.

Balinder told the police that he met the accused in connection with a work visa for Australia for him and his wife in July 2022. “As per an agreement that took place between us on July 28, 2022, we were to give them Rs 25 lakh for the visa. We gave them Rs 10 lakh as cash, some blank cheques and the required documents,” he claimed.

He said after a long wait, when the accused did not send them to Australia, they demanded their money back. “When we demanded our money back, they threatened us with dire consequences and did not return the money,” Balinder alleged.