Yamunanagar couple ends life

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 28

A man and his wife reportedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance in a Yamunanagar colony, following some disputes. The man even poisoned his four-year-old son, who is admitted at a private hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Arvind Kumar (35) of Joginder Nagar colony and his wife Seema (32).

Mahruf Ali, SHO, Gandhi Nagar police station, said the bodies were handed over to their kin on Saturday after post-mortem examination.

Arvind consumed a poisonous substance after poisoning his son on Friday. When Seema came to know about the incident, she also consumed a poisonous substance.

#Yamunanagar